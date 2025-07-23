Allen looked explosive on the first day of training camp Wednesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports, and Rosenblatt expects Allen to play a larger role in the running back's second NFL season.

Allen came out of the gate hot in his rookie season but averaged only 3.1 yards per carry from Week 5 onward. The 2024 fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin was the youngest player in the NFL at the start of last season and won't turn 22 years old until Jan. 20, so some growing pains were to be expected. If he can successfully run with power behind his 6-foot-1, 235-pound frame, Allen could effectively complement shifty lead back Breece Hall, though 2024 fifth-round draft pick Isaiah Davis is also trying to carve out a role in a Jets backfield that's unchanged from 2024 in terms of personnel.