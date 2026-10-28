Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Allen will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to ankle injury, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Over the past four games, Allen has filled in for Breece Hall (quadriceps) as the Jets' lead back, but both players will kick off Week 8 prep with limitations in practice. In Allen's case, he may just be a bit banged up after averaging 20.8 touches per contest in Hall's absence, so as long as doesn't take any steps back in terms of practice activity as the week rolls along, Allen should be on track to play Sunday versus the Raiders. The extent of Allen's role will depend on the availability of Hall, who could also suit up this weekend if he responds well to practicing over the next three days.