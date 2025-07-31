Allen (knee) remained sidelined during practice Thursday, Susanna Weir and Eric Allen of the Jets' official site report.

Allen has now missed two straight practice with knee soreness. However, prior to that Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic relays that the 2024 fourth-rounder had been having a strong training camp, noting that Allen -- who is officially listed at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds -- "looks bigger, faster and stronger" than he did as a rookie, when he logged 92 carries in 17 regular-season games while working behind lead back Breece Hall (209 carries).