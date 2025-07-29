Jets' Braelon Allen: Nursing knee soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Allen (knee) did not practice Tuesday due to soreness, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Allen will be re-evaluated for practice Thursday, as New York has an off day Wednesday. There are no indications that the second-year running back is dealing with anything more than minor soreness. Allen has reportedly looked explosive throughout the early stages of training camp and is pushing for an increased role alongside Hall in Year 2.