Jets' Braelon Allen: Pushing 250 pounds

Allen is up to 250 pounds for OTAs after playing at 238-240 last year, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

In terms of physical measurements, Allen is perhaps the closest thing to Derrick Henry among NFL running backs, now pushing 250 pounds on a 6-foot-1 frame. The concern is that Allen was already a far cry from Henry in terms of speed and agility when playing at his (relatively) lighter weight of 238-240 pounds. The 22-year-old looks like a DE or OLB at first glance, and he told reporters Wednesday that his body-fat percentage is at an all-time low. Allen also said he's back at full strength after undergoing season-ending surgery on an MCL injury last fall. He's the youngest player from the 2024 draft class -- younger than most incoming rookies, in fact -- and is again positioned to compete with fellow 2024 draft pick Isaiah Davis for backup work behind long-time starter Breece Hall. It's also possible Allen and Davis have distinct roles, with the former more focused on power rushing and the latter more geared toward passing downs.