Allen will not return to Monday's game against the Dolphins, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinelreports.

Allen was injured on a kickoff return late in the second quarter when a defender was pushed down in front of him and fell into his knee. He was able to walk off the field and to the locker room under his own power, but Allen was quickly ruled out. Breece Hall and Isaiah Davis will be counted on to handle the majority of work out of the backfield for the rest of the game.