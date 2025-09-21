Jets' Braelon Allen: Season-high volume against Bucs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen carried the ball six times for 30 yards and caught both his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Buccaneers.
While he still took a back seat to Breece Hall in the Jets' backfield, Allen came closer to an even split of the workload as Hall turned 13 touches into 52 scrimmage yards. The second-year RB is still only on the edge of the fantasy radar in most formats, but he's trending in the right direction headed into a Week 4 clash with the Dolphins.
