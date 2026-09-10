Allen is listed second on the Jets' unofficial depth chart behind Breece Hall.

Allen worked with the starters for most of the preseason while Hall was sidelined by a groin injury. Hall practiced without limitations Wednesday, as did Isaiah Davis (knee), who is listed third on the team's unofficial depth chart. Allen is listed at 235 pounds and has reportedly bulked up to around 250. The 2024 fourth-round pick's large frame could help Allen command valuable goal-line and short-yardage work even while Hall is healthy.