Allen and Isaiah Davis will man the Jets backfield for as long as Breece Hall (thigh) is potentially sidelined, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall exited in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss at Detroit due to a thigh injury, and afterward he relayed that he "felt something" while running, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter of ESPN then reported Monday that Hall is considered week-to-week. While Hall hasn't outright been ruled out for Week 4 or beyond, Allen currently ranks second on the team in carries with 19, which have gone for 61 yards, while Davis hasn't logged an offensive snap through three contests to begin the season. As a result, Allen is the better bet to take advantage of an absent Hall, if that comes to pass.