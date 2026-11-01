Allen is slated to be the Jets' starting running back Sunday against the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

For a second week in a row, fellow RB Breece Hall (quadriceps) was listed as questionable to play, but he was inactive in Week 7, and his status remains up in the air for Week 8. Rapoport's report indicates Allen will continue to run ahead of Hall if the latter is active, but if Hall isn't available Allen then will have most of the Jets backfield to himself for a fifth straight game. In the first four, Allen combined for 83 touches for 421 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD.