Jets coach Aaron Glenn declined to elaborate on the distribution of carries between Allen and Breece Hall, who will return from a five-game absence for Sunday's matchup with Kansas City, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Allen averaged 18.6 carries for 100.8 yards and 0.4 TDs over the past four games, adding 2.6 catches for 14.0 yards on 3.4 targets while playing at least 78 percent of snaps each week. He won't get that kind of workload with Hall back in the lineup, but it is possible that this turns into a hot-hand situation where Allen still has a chance to take the majority of carries if he outplays his backfield mate. Both Glenn and Hall said earlier this week that Hall is still viewed as the starter.