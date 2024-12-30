Allen rushed six times for 26 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Bills.

Allen was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 just outside the red zone to end the Jets' opening drive, setting the tone for what turned into another disappointing afternoon for New York. He finished third on the team in rushing behind Breece Hall (10 carries for 45 yards) and Isaiah Davis (three carries for 35 yards). All three running backs will probably see action in Week 18 against the Dolphins, with Hall likely to maintain the lead role over Allen and Davis.