Allen (back) was limited at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to fellow RB Isaiah Davis (back), as both were also limited at practice Wednesday. Allen will presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Rams without an injury designation, but with Breece Hall not on the Jets' Week 16 injury report, Allen doesn't have a clear path to volume if he's available this weekend.