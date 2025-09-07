Allen rushed six times for nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-32 loss to the Steelers. He wasn't targeted in the passing game.

Allen was stopped short on a two-point conversion attempt in the first quarter but bounced back with an eight-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. His five other carries produced just one yard, while Breece Hall turned 21 touches into 145 yards. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Allen could work as the more powerful complement to the shifty Hall in a run-heavy Jets offense, but Allen won't get many opportunities if he continues to get stuffed on the majority of his opportunities. Allen will look to improve his efficiency in Week 2 against the Bills.