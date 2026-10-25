Allen rushed 17 times for 104 yards and caught six of seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Dolphins.

Allen worked as the lead back for a fourth consecutive game, as Breece Hall (quadriceps) was ultimately inactive after being listed as questionable heading into the game. The 235-pound Allen continued to struggle in short yardage, getting stuffed on a goal-line attempt in the fourth quarter as the Jets were denied a game-tying touchdown and instead settled for a field goal to cut the deficit to four points with 8:57 remaining. Allen has exceeded 100 rushing yards twice during Hall's absence but has just one touchdown over that span and two touchdowns this season. Hall worked ahead of Allen prior to getting hurt, but they may split the backfield workload more evenly if Hall's cleared to return against the Raiders in Week 8.