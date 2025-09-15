Allen rushed twice for 11 yards and didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Bills.

Allen had just two touches to Breece Hall's 12, suggesting the former remains a distant second on the Jets' depth chart. The entire offense struggled in this one and actually picked up the pace down the stretch after Justin Fields (concussion) exited in the fourth quarter. Allen's outlook is unlikely to change if Fields misses additional action, in which case Tyrod Taylor would start under center.