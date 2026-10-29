Allen (ankle) was a full participant at Thursday's practice.

Allen began Week 8 prep as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, but he shed all limitations Thursday, while Breece Hall (quadriceps) remained limited for a second consecutive practice Thursday. Hall got the majority of backfield touches over Allen when both were healthy to begin the season, but the former hasn't seen game action since Week 3. Allen should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but uncertainty lingers regarding Hall's status.