Allen's workload and role Sunday against Miami is unclear given that Breece Hall (quadriceps) is officially questionable to play, per Amanda Vogt of the Jets' official site.

With Hall sidelined the past three weeks, Allen has stepped up to lead New York's backfield. He's performed well in that role, averaging 84.3 rush yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry, albeit with only one touchdown. Hall will likely step back into the starting role if he's able to suit up Sunday, though Allen is expected to get a fair amount of work as well. Even if Hall does return to action, both ball carriers could find success against a Dolphins defense that has given up the second-most fantasy points per game (23.7) to running backs.