Allen will once again operate as the Jets' top running back for Sunday's game against the Browns due to the absence of Breece Hall (quadriceps).

Hall will miss a second consecutive game due to a quadriceps injury, and the star running back has yet to be cleared to return to practice. As such, Allen will be the Jets' RB1 against Cleveland, with Isaiah Davis and Kene Nwangwu providing backfield depth. Allen was the starter for the Jets' Week 4 loss to the Bears, when he turned 14 carries into 59 yards and added two catches (on as many targets) for eight yards.