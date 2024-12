Echols (undisclosed) was not listed on the Jets' injury report Wednesday.

Echols was limited to just 15 snaps (two on defense, 13 on special teams) during the Jets' 26-21 loss to the Seahawks this past Sunday due to dehydration. That doesn't appear to be a lingering issue, and the 2021 sixth-round pick should be good to go against the Dolphins on Sunday.