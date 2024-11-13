Echols (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Echols sustained a concussion in the Jets' Week 10 loss to the Cardinals, so it's no surprise he's sitting out of practice Wednesday. The Kentucky product must clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up Sunday, when the Jets host the Colts.
