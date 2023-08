Echols (hip) won't return to Thursday's preseason game against the Browns, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Echols limped to the locker room late in the first half, per Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site. The cornerback is suspended for the regular-season opener, but Echols is eligible to play in preseason and will look to heal up before the Jets travel to Carolina for their next preseason game Aug. 12.