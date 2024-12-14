Echols (shoulder) will sit out Sunday's contest against Jacksonville, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Echols was originally deemed doubtful for Sunday's matchup, but that designation changed to out a few hours later. The fourth-year cornerback worked as a starter in place of Sauce Gardner this past Sunday against Miami and tallied 10 tackles and a defensed pass. Gardner is set to return Week 15, but in addition to Echols sitting out, fellow cornerback D.J. Reed is doubtful due to a groin issue.
More News
-
Jets' Brandin Echols: Likely missing Week 15•
-
Jets' Brandin Echols: Productive game in place of Sauce•
-
Jets' Brandin Echols: Slated to start Sunday sans Sauce•
-
Jets' Brandin Echols: Absent from injury report•
-
Jets' Brandin Echols: Exits early in Week 13•
-
Jets' Brandin Echols: Ready for Sunday•