Echols (shoulder) will sit out Sunday's contest against Jacksonville, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Echols was originally deemed doubtful for Sunday's matchup, but that designation changed to out a few hours later. The fourth-year cornerback worked as a starter in place of Sauce Gardner this past Sunday against Miami and tallied 10 tackles and a defensed pass. Gardner is set to return Week 15, but in addition to Echols sitting out, fellow cornerback D.J. Reed is doubtful due to a groin issue.

