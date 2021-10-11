Echols (concussion) totaled nine tackles (seven solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Atlanta.
Echols was questionable coming into the game but ended up suiting up and leading the team in tackles. The rookie sixth-round pick is off to a promising start, with 22 tackles through five games.
