Echols (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts.
Echols sustained a concussion in the Jets' Week 10 loss to the Cardinals, but it now appears that he's cleared the NFL's five-step protocol in time to face Indianapolis on Sunday. With Echols back at full health, he's expected to serve as one of the Jets' top rotational cornerbacks in Week 11.
