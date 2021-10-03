site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Brandin Echols: Ruled out for remainder of game
RotoWire Staff
Echols (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Titans, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Echols left Sunday's game in the first half and was quickly diagnosed with a concussion. Javelin Guidry will likely see an increased role for the remainder of Week 4.
