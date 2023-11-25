Echols had two tackles (one solo) and an interception, which he returned 30 yards for a touchdown, in Friday's 34-13 loss to the Dolphins.

After converting a fake punt with a catch in the previous game, Echols made another splashy play, getting the Jets on the board with a pick-six in the final minute of the first half. Unfortunately, the Jets surrendered a pick-six of their own on the final play before halftime, taking the air out of the team's sails and ultimately rendering Echols' touchdown inconsequential to the game's outcome.