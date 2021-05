The Jets selected Echols in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 200th overall.

That's now five straight secondary selections by the Jets, two of which come at corner. A JUCO recruit by Kentucky, Echols was a two-year starter who compiled 108 tackles and 4.5 tackles for a loss, even picking up an interception during his senior season. He'll add depth to a Jets secondary that will see plenty of new faces entering the 2021 season.