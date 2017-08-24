Jets' Brandon Barnes: Signed by Jets
Barnes was scooped up by the Jets on Wednesday, The New York Daily News reports.
Barnes, an undrafted rookie out of Alabama State, will look to make an impression during his limited time in camp. However, it he is unlikely to make the final cut.
