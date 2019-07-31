Jets' Brandon Bryant: Comes off PUP list
Bryant (undisclosed) was removed from the PUP list Tuesday.
Bryant appears to have fully recovered from his undisclosed injury after spending just over a week on the PUP list. The 23-year-old will now resume competing for a depth role in the Jets' secondary.
