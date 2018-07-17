Jets' Brandon Bryant: Signing with New York
Bryant signed a contract with the Jets on Monday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Bryant wasn't selected in this month's supplemental draft, but he's nonetheless an intriguing safety prospect who notched 157 tackles and five interceptions in four seasons at Mississippi State. The rookie will initially slot in at the bottom of the depth chart with the Jets, but he'll have an opportunity to compete for higher slotting in training camp this summer.
