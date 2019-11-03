Copeland finished with a team-high nine tackles (eight solo), while adding a sack and two tackles for loss in Sunday's 26-18 loss to the Dolphins.

Copeland's performance was perhaps the only silver lining in an utterly embarrassing loss to the previously winless Dolphins. The sack was his first of the season, as Copeland has underwhelmed in the aftermath of last season's five-sack campaign.

