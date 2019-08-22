Copeland (suspension) didn't practice Wednesday due to a thumb injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Copeland was handed a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances Wednesday, and one day later he's out with the thumb issue. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but there's no major rush to return to practice given he can't see game action until October.

