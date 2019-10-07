Copeland has completed his four-game suspension and is eligible to return to action for the Jets in Week 6, Spencer Aber of USA Today reports.

The Jets currently possess a roster exemption for Copeland, and coach Adam Gase reportedly intends to evaluate his performance in practice before officially activating him. The 28-year-old is coming off a year in which he notched career-highs across the board, recording 35 tackles (24 solo) and five sacks across 16 contests. Copeland projects to play a starting role in New York's defense when reintegrated to the roster.