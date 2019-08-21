Copeland is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Copeland projects to play a starting role in the Jets' 3-4 defense, but now appears in line to miss the first quarter of the team's regular season. Jachai Polite, Harvey Lang and Frankie Luvu will compete for starting snaps as long as Copeland remains sidelined. With Avery Williamson (knee) on IR due to torn ACL, New York's linebacker corps could struggle to provide depth until Copeland returns.

