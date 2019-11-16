The Jets of have officially listed Copeland (hip) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Coepland was unable to practice earlier this week until he logged a limited workload on Friday. So, while he appears to be trending in the right direction, his status will unlikely be determined until closer to kickoff. Some combination of Harvey Langi, Frankie, Luvu, and Tarell Basham could see increased snaps if he us ultimately ruled out.