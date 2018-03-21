Jets' Brandon Copeland: Heads to Jets
Copeland signed a contract with the Jets on Tuesday.
Copeland entered free agency as a restricted free agent but became unrestricted when the Lions declined to tender him a contract. The 26-year-old missed the entire 2017 season with a torn pectoral and is likely to serve as a reserve linebacker for the Jets in 2018.
