Copeland suffered a muscle strain near his hip during Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Copeland will be limited Monday as a result. The 28-year-old is scheduled to meet with a specialist to undergo further medical testing, so an update on his health should be made available prior to Week 11's tilt against Washington.

