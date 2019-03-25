Copeland signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Jets on Monday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Copeland's contract can max out at $3 million with incentives, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. The 27-year-old appeared in all 16 games with the Jets last season with 10 starts, notching 35 tackles, five sacks and two passes defended. He figures to reprise his rotational role in 2019, but could enter the starting lineup if the Jets elect not to bring in competition at outside linebacker.