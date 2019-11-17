Play

Copeland (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Copeland was deemed a game-time decision after incurring an injury during Week 10's win over the Giants. Considering the Jets considered shutting him down for this contest, there's a chance Copeland doesn't log a 100-percent snap share as he did over the last two weeks. When Copeland draws into a full workload, he's a solid IDP asset with 28 tackles over the last four outings.

