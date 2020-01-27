Play

Copeland finished the 2019 campaign with 42 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Copeland was suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy, and he was never able to rediscover his pass rushing skills after returning, finishing with just 1.5 sacks after racking up 5.0 in 2018. On the bright side, Copeland set a new career high in tackles, topping his 2018 output by seven. His 2020 value will depend in large part on where Copeland lands, as he's an unrestricted free agent heading into the offseason.

