Jets' Brandon Shell: Back on the field
Shell (knee) is practicing Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Shell has started 29 games for the Jets over the past three seasons and didn't miss a single snap before a teammate rolled up on his knee in Week 15 of last season. After undergoing surgery in December, the 27-year-old is presumably close to full health if the Jets are allowing him to take the practice field in April.
