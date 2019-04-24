Shell (knee) is practicing Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Shell has started 29 games for the Jets over the past three seasons and didn't miss a single snap before a teammate rolled up on his knee in Week 15 of last season. After undergoing surgery in December, the 27-year-old is presumably close to full health if the Jets are allowing him to take the practice field in April.

