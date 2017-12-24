Jets' Brandon Shell: Evaluated for head injury Sunday
Shell suffered an injury to his head in Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Shell was hurt on the last play of the first half while making a tackle. He was ruled out immediately and was replaced by Brent Qvale, who will likely take Shell's place again in Week 17 versus New England if the latter is unable to return by then.
