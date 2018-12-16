Jets' Brandon Shell: Injury could be serious
Coach Todd Bowles said Shell (knee) will have an MRI on Sunday but isn't optimistic about his status, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports. "I don't think he'll be back anytime soon," Bowles said.
Shell was carted off the field during Saturday's game versus the Texans and didn't return. Based on Bowles' statement, there's a good chance the Jets, who are far from playoff contention, will choose to shut down Shell for the season regardless of the MRI results. Expect Brent Qvale to work at the starting right tackle moving forward.
