Shell (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets announced earlier Wednesday that Shell would be out for the season as he requires knee surgery, so this move was to be expected. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, leaving the 26-year-old's status for offseason workouts up in the air. Brent Qvale should step in at right tackle for the final two games of the season.

