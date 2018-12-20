Jets' Brandon Shell: Offseason availability uncertain
Shell (knee) underwent knee surgery Thursday and does not yet have a recovery timetable, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Todd Bowles said that Shell's undisclosed knee issue is beyond the typical ACL/MCL/PCL injury. It's unclear what this means for Shell's future, but it appears that his availability for offseason workouts -- including training camp -- could be up in the air.
