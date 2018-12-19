Coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Shell (knee) is done for the season and will likely require surgery.

Shell suffered a significant knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Texans, and will soon be placed on season-ending injured reserve. The fact that Shell will likely require surgery to address the knee injury puts his chances of recovering in time for offseason workouts in legitimate question. Brent Qvale is expected to draw the start at right tackle for the remainder of the 2018 regular season.