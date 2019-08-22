Jets' Brandon Shell: Returns to practice
Shell (knee) was participating at Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Shell had the knee injury crop up last week and sat out the preseason contest versus the Falcons, but his quick return to the practice field confirms it was a minor issue. The 27-year-old lines up for another season at starting right tackle for the Jets.
