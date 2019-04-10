Jets' Brandon Silvers: Joins Jets after AAF stint
Silvers agreed to a contract with the Jets on Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Silvers recently played for the Memphis Express in the now-defunct AAF, completing 80 of 125 passes (64 percent) for 799 yards (6.4 per attempt) with four touchdowns and two interceptions. His 80.6 passer rating ranked third among the league's 11 quarterbacks with 60 or more attempts, but he also took nine sacks and only had four carries for 22 yards in four games (three starts). The Troy product faces a tough path to the 53-man roster in New York, where Trevor Siemian is the favorite to win the No. 2 quarterback job and Davis Webb also is in the mix for offseason reps.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...