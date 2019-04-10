Jets' Brandon Silvers: Joins Jets after strong AAF stint

Silvers is signing with the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Silvers played for the Memphis Express in the now-defunct AAF, completing 80 of 125 passes (64.0 percent) for 799 yards (6.4 per attempt) with four touchdowns and two interceptions. His 80.6 passer rating ranked third among the league's 11 quarterbacks with 60 or more attempts, but he also took nine sacks and only had four carries for 22 yards in four games (three starts). The Troy product faces a tough path to the 53-man roster in New York, where Trevor Siemian is the favorite to win the No. 2 quarterback job and Davis Webb also is in the mix for offseason reps.

